Norris says he never blames equipment if a teammate beats him

MEXICO CITY, Oct 30 - Formula One champion Lando Norris has a simple view of racing: If a teammate beats him then it means he needs to do a better job.

The McLaren driver says also that he always blames himself first, never his equipment.

"I don't know what else I'm going to say," the Briton said ahead of a Mexico City Grand Prix that is set to see Mercedes' Italian Kimi Antonelli succeed him as world champion and become the youngest driver, at 20, to take the title.

Antonelli has eclipsed his own teammate George Russell with nine wins to three and is 123 points clear of the more experienced Briton, who has had an erratic season of highs and lows.

Mercedes have said the current car does not suit Russell's style while the 28-year-old says he is still searching for answers.

NOT DONE A GOOD ENOUGH JOB

"If my teammate beats me in a car, I've not done a good enough job," said Norris, last year's winner in Mexico City, when asked about the Mercedes situation, setting out his own philosophy.

"I've never blamed my equipment. I always look at myself first, I always blame myself first."

Norris said he and teammate Oscar Piastri, who is 67 points behind him in the standings, had found the car difficult to drive in Texas last weekend, but he still blamed himself for not putting together a perfect lap in the final phase of qualifying.

"Even though some of it's not my fault because the car was so tricky, I still don't say the only reason I'm not P2 is because the car was tricky. I say because I didn't do a perfect job," he explained.

"I can't stand losing to whoever ... so I will have to do whatever I can to be better ... even if the car suits Oscar more than me, I've got to change. I don't know what else you're meant to do. That's my job as a driver."

"You need to learn how to adapt to different situations. And I can't speak for the others. Whatever they say is what they say ... the only excuse I would have if I got beat by my teammate is that I've not done a good enough job and the excuse can't be it (the car) doesn't suit me."

Norris said that flexibility had been the key to his own success last season, having to adapt when Piastri appeared to be romping away with the title.

"I had to change what I was comfy doing. I had to change my expectation, what felt good versus what didn't feel good ... it's not 'my way should be the way'," added Norris.

"It's always like - OK, it's a new car. How do I get the most out of it. I've always thought of it that way, not 'my driving style is the best driving style, why is it not doing what I want?'"

Russell said on Thursday that there were a "few factors with the cars this year that potentially favour or hinder a certain driving style".

He explained that he had always been on the throttle earlier than most on the exit to corners, which was not the most efficient way to drive with the new power units, and higher tyre pressures had also had an impact.

"This season I haven't lost it overnight," said Russell. "It's just the hit rate. It's like a baseball player, like hitting a home run or you're missing the ball." REUTERS