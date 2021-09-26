Norris' first pole after 'manic session'

SOCHI • McLaren's Lando Norris called it a "manic session" after he took his maiden Formula One pole in a shock outcome to yesterday's damp qualifying session for today's Russian Grand Prix.

Norris is joined on the front row by Carlos Sainz of Ferrari, with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton starting on the second row in fourth in his latest try at reaching 100 wins.

"It feels amazing. Manic session. You never think you will get pole until you get it. Extremely happy, big thanks to the team. They have done an amazing job," said Norris.

"It was tough. I am going to make myself sound good but it was tricky. The lap before I was two seconds down and I was not confident we would improve. I kept the tyres warm, I risked a bit but it paid off.

"We are in the best position we can be in. It is my first pole position and hopefully the first of many."

Sainz also agreed that the session was "very tricky".

"Right from beginning it was a tricky qualifying. After Q2, I could see there was a chance slicks would come into play," he added.

"This weekend we are looking a bit strong. There are the two Mercedes and the Red Bulls who we expect to be much quicker tomorrow but we will put up a fight."

Hamilton was looking good for pole after topping the timesheets in Q1 and Q2. But he then suffered late drama with three minutes left of Q3 when he hit the pit wall, requiring a hastily fitted new front wing to his damaged Mercedes.

"It was just a mistake. I'm incredibly disappointed in myself. Up until then I was in the groove, I was really in the zone. It is what it is and I will do my best tomorrow to try and rectify it," he said.

That left the door open for Norris to steal the show at Sochi with a flying last lap of 1min 41.993sec, 0.517sec ahead of Sainz.

The refreshingly different complexion of the top of the grid was completed by George Russell of Williams posting the third-quickest time to start alongside seven-time world champion Hamilton.

"It is crazy. Second time in the top three in three or four events, the team have done an amazing job," said Russell.

"It was tricky out there, there was just one dry line and were you one centimetre off, you'd have been on the wet stuff.

"Yesterday our high fuel pace was the best of the year. We will have a battle on our hands but we have to go for the podium again. Nothing to lose."

Max Verstappen, who leads Hamilton by five points ahead of today's race, starts from the back of the grid due to an engine-change penalty on his Red Bull.

The final practice session before qualifying was cancelled yesterday morning after torrential rain left the Sochi circuit under water.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

RUSSIAN GP

Race day: Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 7pm

RUSSIAN GP GRID

1ST ROW

1 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren

2 Carlos Sainz (Esp) Ferrari

2ND ROW

3 George Russell (Gbr) Williams

4 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes

3RD ROW

5 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren

6 Fernando Alonso (Esp) Alpine

4TH ROW

7 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes

8 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin

5TH ROW

9 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull

10 Esteban Ocon (Mex) Alpine

SELECTED

20 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull