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No timed laps in Las Vegas F1 practice as rain hits track

LAS VEGAS, Nov 19 - Heavy rain, standing water and frigid temperatures left Formula One teams with little reason to take risks in Thursday's opening practice for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, with no driver setting a timed lap.

The session on the Strip street circuit was largely subdued as drivers stayed in their garages rather than venture onto a track made treacherous by puddles and slick conditions.

Alpine's Franco Colapinto gave a glimpse of the danger on the final lap when he aquaplaned and nearly lost control, narrowly avoiding the barriers.

"It's like an ice rink," Red Bull's defending Las Vegas winner Max Verstappen said over team radio.

A large pool of water at Turn 12 added to the concerns, while the cold made it difficult for drivers to generate tyre temperature.

With dry weather forecast for Friday qualifying and Saturday night's race, teams had little to gain from running in conditions unlikely to be repeated during the rest of the weekend.

A second practice session was scheduled for later on Thursday. REUTERS