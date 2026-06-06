No quick fix for struggling Aston Martin, says De la Rosa

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MONACO, June 5 - Aston Martin's difficult start to the Formula One season shows little immediate sign of improvement, with team representative Pedro de la Rosa admitting the struggling outfit have yet to see a clear 'light at the end of the tunnel'.

The Silverstone-based team have not scored a point so far this season and drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll struggled to control their cars in practice for the Monaco Grand Prix on Friday, finishing 20th and 22nd.

"We are where we are," De la Rosa, who works for the team as a global ambassador and driver development advisor, told reporters. "It's a difficult start, especially because we are in a position we were not expecting to be in."

While some reliability issues -- including vibration problems and driver seat discomfort -- have been addressed, De la Rosa acknowledged those fixes alone have not changed the broader picture.

"The vibration issues are gone, that's positive," he said.

"Fernando didn't say anything about his seat in FP1, which is also positive. But the car is still very difficult to drive."

Spanish veteran Alonso suffered a worrying moment in first practice on Friday, losing control of his car coming into a chicane but managing to avoid a major impact.

With no major upgrades due in the coming races, Aston Martin are effectively treading water until a planned development push later in the season.

"We know that in the next few races we have no upgrades," De la Rosa added. "We can see the upgrades coming, but they're far away."

The Spanish former F1 driver said he had sympathy for Alonso and Stroll.

"They have to face the media every race and explain the same problems," he said. "They're working extremely hard, but when you're not where you want to be, it's always more complicated.

"They're doing absolutely an incredible job to drive the car as fast as they can in a reliable and safe way." REUTERS