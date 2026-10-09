No plans to modify entertainment activities at S’pore Grand Prix amid haze: Race promoter

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SINGAPORE – The Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix has no plans to modify its entertainment activities amid haze concerns, said race promoters on Oct 9.

Singapore GP executive director Adam Firth said in a media statement: “Contrary to recent press reports, there are currently no plans to modify our entertainment activities at the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2026.

“We will continue to closely monitor all weather conditions, including haze, as part of our standard event planning and operations.”



Any changes will be the announced promptly via the Singapore GP’s official channels, he added.

The 2026 entertainment line-up for the Oct 9-11 grand prix includes home-grown Mandopop star JJ Lin, American rock band The Killers and singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey.

Among the acts set to perform on Oct 9 are Lin, K-pop group Cortis and French record producer DJ Snake.

Reuters reported on Oct 8 that motor sports governing body the FIA may introduce some restrictions on outdoor activity such as entertainment during the event, but not on the race, if the haze worsens.

Singapore has been shrouded in a blanket of haze in recent weeks. The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) level in the central region rose to 184 at 1pm on Oct 9, the highest so far for 2026, while the hourly PM2.5 reading stood in the “elevated” band at 137.

One-hour PM2.5 readings, measured in micrograms per cubic m, were also elevated in the other parts of Singapore at 1pm – east (122), west (143), south (112) and north (114).

PSI readings across all five regions in Singapore have remained largely in the unhealthy range for most of Oct 8 and Oct 9, with some areas dipping into the moderate range between 6pm on Oct 8 and 1am on Oct 9.

In response to earlier queries, a Singapore GP spokesperson said it will work closely with the relevant agencies to assess the situation before making any decision on the event if the haze causes issues with visibility, public health or operation issues.

A contingency plan, formulated in consultation with stakeholders and government agencies, is in place to cover a range of scenarios including haze, the spokesperson added, and it also includes ensuring availability of N95 masks on site if required.

An F1 spokesperson had also said in an earlier reply: “There is absolutely no risk to the event and the conditions where the event is taking place are not at any level of concern.”