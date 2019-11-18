No knighthood yet but Hamilton not bothered

SAO PAULO • Lewis Hamilton has said he is not expecting his sixth Formula One world championship title to be recognised with a knighthood at the end of the year.

Fans of the 34-year-old Mercedes driver are campaigning for him to join other British sporting sirs like Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins, runner Mo Farah, tennis player Andy Murray and cricketer Alastair Cook.

But Hamilton, his country's most successful racing driver with twice as many F1 titles as the knighted Jackie Stewart, doubted that would happen.

"I don't really think too much about it," he said at the Brazilian Grand Prix. "Just the fact that people have mentioned it, it's already an honour, but it's not been something I've been chasing in my life.

"If, at any point, that was to happen, I don't particularly know how I would handle it.

"I've stood in front of the queen before and it was pretty incredible and she's just awesome.

"Again, I don't think it's going to happen, and again, it doesn't bother me if it doesn't. It doesn't mean I'm not British. It doesn't mean I'm not continuing to try and raise the flag as well as I can."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has frequently expressed his belief that Hamilton's feats - he is second to Michael Schumacher's record seven titles - are not recognised enough at home and may not be appreciated fully until he retires.

When Hamilton lifted his fifth title last year, he was runner-up in the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year to then Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas.

But even if he played it down, the prospect of him getting a knighthood tickled the fancy of his peers.

"Do you get a sword? That would be cool if you get to keep the sword," said Ferrari rival and four-time champion Sebastian Vettel.

When told he would have to call Hamilton "Sir Lewis" if he were to be knighted, Red Bull's Max Verstappen feigned reluctance, jokingly saying: "You don't have to, do you?"

