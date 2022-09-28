2022 SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX

Buzz at the bay is back

Crowds set to exceed that at previous race with Mice events and concerts off the track

The shine has returned to the Marina Bay Street Circuit, home of Formula One’s crown jewel, the  Singapore Airlines Singapore  Grand Prix.

After a two-year absence because of the pandemic, the 1,600  or so custom-made floodlights are  now on, ready to shine the spotlight as the city prepares for its biggest party since 2019, with the organisers announcing that this  year’s edition is set to surpass the  268,000 attendance then.

Off the track, nearly 90,000 delegates are expected to attend several  large-scale Mice (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions)  events, including government officials, corporate titans and industry  leaders.  

The stars of the show – the drivers – have already begun jetting in,  ready to paint the town red and  their helmets pink.  

McLaren’s Lando Norris was one  of the first drivers to announce his  arrival, first posting a photo of an  airplane window followed by a  photo of himself with his suitcase  outside the hotel on Monday.  

His caption said it all: seven Singapore flags.  

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon followed  suit on Tuesday, posting a photo of  himself on the plane followed by a  photo of Singapore.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Haas’  Mick Schumacher both uploaded  photos of themselves working out  in the gym as they prepared to take  on the 5.063km anti-clockwise circuit – whose tight, twisty nature,  coupled with the country’s steamy  weather – make it one of the toughest assignments of the year.

In contrast, F1’s first Chinese  driver Zhou Guanyu ramped up for  his first race in Singapore by unveiling a specially designed helmet for  this weekend which pays tribute  to his – and Singaporeans’ – love of  bubble tea.  

The Alfa Romeo man’s pink helmet has cups of the beverage in different colours on it with the words  “Zhou loves bubble tea” in English  and Mandarin.  

The 23-year-old has another reason for a bubbly toast: His contract  was extended for another year on  Tuesday.

The teams have also been counting down to this week on social media. Norris’ team, who unveiled a  new livery for the race in the Lion  City, also tweeted: “We’ve waited 3  years to say this… it’s race week in  Singapore!”

Williams uploaded a photo showing Marina Bay Sands and the Esplanade in their full glory at night  on Monday with the caption: “Hey  Alexa, play All Of The Lights by  Kanye West.”

At the circuit, work crews raced  to put on the finishing touches,  wiping the plastic seats down, affixing safety signs, testing some of  the lighting. Amid the frenzy of activity, the F1 travelling circus –  with its tonnes of equipment in  tow – arrived by the truckload.

On Wednesday, the fringe activities featuring drivers will kick off  the countdown officially. Canadian Nicholas Latifi, who is leaving  Williams at the end of this season,  will be making an appearance at  his team’s pop-up store in Suntec  City, while Briton Norris will greet  fans at McLaren’s Lego car set-up  along Orchard Road.

Fans are not missing out on the  build-up either with Ferrari follower Marsha Izzah Mohamed  Azhar planning to attend both  events. She has already visited the  Promenade area, merchandise  stores as well as displays by  McLaren and Aston Martin to get  in the mood.

Her sister Elysha also took a walk  along parts of the track last week.  Even just looking at the seats from  outside was enough to get her excited for her first grand prix.

Elysha, 17, said: “It felt very surreal being on the track because the  posters were up and I went to see the seats being put up as well and it didn’t sink in then.

“Today, when Lando posted that  he’s here, that’s when I realised, ‘Oh  my god, it’s happening this week’.”

Marsha, 19, added she has also  been reading about people’s experiences at the race, especially from  the Bay Grandstand where she will  be watching the action.

She said: “I’ve been going on  Twitter to see who’s going and arranging to meet new friends. This  gets you really hyped because we  can see not just Singaporeans but  people flying in to watch as well  and it’s really exciting to be a part  of this community.”

This year, there is additional  spice on the track. Red Bull’s Max  Verstappen, who leads Ferrari’s  Charles Leclerc by a whopping 116  points, could clinch his first Singapore Grand Prix win and second  world title this weekend although  a whole host of factors need to  align for the latter to happen.

Marina Bay will also host an all women racing series – the W Series – for the first time.

“I’m excited to watch the W Series because there are no women  in F1 and watching them work towards their goal and seeing their  commitment, it’s really not easy  for them,” added Marsha.

“A lot of people are expecting  Max to win in Singapore, so even  though I’m a Ferrari fan, hopefully  I get to see that because it would be  nice to see such historic moments  happening at this race.”

