Formula One: No fun in racing without risk, says Red Bull star Daniel Ricciardo

Q & A

As the night race beckons, we had an idea. Find an F1 star and throw words at him. Risk. Cockiness. Reflexes. What do they really mean in racing. Fortunately Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo had the answers. Honest, amusing and insightful, the Tag Heuer ambassador spoke to Rohit Brijnath. Excerpts:

Q Nerves?

A Nerves create excitement and nerves make you realise that it's meaningful. You get nerves before the race, but I think there are negative nerves and positive nerves. Negative ones is where it takes energy away from you and positive ones is where you use it to give you some motivation. I like nerves, I think it's healthy.

Q Judgment? If you can talk about it in the context of corners.

A The speeds are so fast, everything comes so quickly, and what makes a good driver is exactly judging how far the corner is away, judging the perfect point to brake. With overtaking, knowing what the driver in front is going to do and having the right judgment to know when he's going to brake and at what point you need to make your last move and commit to the overtake. I think judging distances is very important.

Q This I picked up from the Niki Lauda line in Rush about having a "good ass". Or feel.

A The seat is moulded to us and we're strapped in so tight that our ass is one of the big points of contact with the car. Our legs kind of sit up, our arms are straight out to the steering wheel, but most of our body mass is (connected there). You feel a lot through there, your lower back, when the car is sliding, when you brake you get a lot of the force and feeling through there.

Q You can tell if something is wrong with the car through that?

A I think so. Normally the biggest senses for us is our ass and our hands.

Q Risk?

A There's no fun without risk. It's a high-risk sport. There's a risk of danger. There's a risk of failure. But there's also the excitement, that taking a risk, going for a bold overtake, could create a victory. And that risk is worth taking.

When it's raining you need to take risks to be fast. In the wet, the conditions are a lot more tricky. The cars are not built really for the wet weather. But normally the people willing to take the risk in the wet and willing to push that fine line of making the corner or crashing, that for me is much more significant in the rain.

Q Cockiness?

A Cockiness is thinking you're the best but confidence is knowing. Some drivers or sportsmen are probably more on the arrogance/ cockiness side, but I don't think they really have the belief. But the good ones, I would call it confidence. And you need confidence.

There are 22 drivers at the moment. Probably six of us actually believe we are the best. I don't think the other ones really believe it. They might think they do but they don't. Anyway... you need to have that balance. If you're over-cocky, if you think you're too good, then you're never going to learn from your mistakes.

Q Adaptability?

A The air temperature can go from 23 to 25 deg C. So two degrees is nothing really, but it might change the track by five degrees and that has a massive effect - in the way the tyres behave, the way the car is sliding, how much longer the tyres will last. If the rubber's getting hot it's going to break away easier. So two degrees of air temperature can be very important for us.

Q How does the wind work?

A Basically a tailwind is really bad for the car. The aerodynamics are built on downforce, the wind hitting the car and pushing it down from the front. But if you have the wind pushing from the back, in a way the downforce is not working.

Q So what does the car feel like?

A Very light, it's sliding around, it feels like it has very old tyres on it. You have a lot less grip.

Q Focus?

A A lot of time people think too far ahead in a race. It's like, 'Ah, 10 laps to go'. Even if they're counting a lap at a time, 'Okay that's one lap left, one lap left', I think it's too easy to lose focus like that. You need to think every corner. So next corner, I know my braking point, stay focused. Next corner, I know the braking point, I know what I did the last lap, that worked, do it again. You need to think a step at a time to keep focused.

Q Reflexes?

A Basically the speeds of what we do, just driving the car itself requires very fast reflexes. Some corners that we have are left, right, left, right, very fast combinations. But also we need good reflexes at the start when there are 20 cars going into one corner. You need to pick your line. If there's an accident you have to react, it could end your race.

My trainer, Michael, we do some stuff before the race. I'll be facing the wall and he'll throw the ball over my head and I have to catch it. I stand very close to the wall and so I can't see the ball coming. But as soon as it hits the wall I have to react and catch it.

Q Team? How much talking do you do in a race?

A The team is talking to me a lot - probably every two laps. I will talk a little bit but not so much - maybe every five or eight laps. I don't like to talk too much because sometimes it can take your concentration away. But if the car is changing and the pit stop is coming up I need to tell them what I want. Like, 'the car is doing this, I need you to change the tyre pressure'.

Q Can you give me an example of how the team might save you?

A This year I won the Chinese Grand Prix and they made a really good call. There was a safety car, there was an accident, and they probably had about three seconds to make the call - if I pit for new tyres or if I stay out. They told me to pit. By pitting I was losing positions but I then had fresh tyres to attack for the end. And that was the best thing to do. So they made a very quick call and that helped me win the race.