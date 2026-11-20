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Nike to become Formula One's official apparel and uniform partner

LAS VEGAS, Nov 19 - Formula One's push to turn its rapid global growth into a broader lifestyle business took another step on Thursday with the announcement of a long-term partnership that will make Nike the sport's official apparel and uniform supplier from 2027.

Nike will create co-branded uniforms for staff at Formula One events worldwide, as well as footwear, apparel and accessories for fans. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The partnership will also cover F1 Academy, Formula One's all-female development series, where Nike will provide performance-focused apparel and support athlete innovation initiatives.

The collaboration will make its first public appearance with a limited Las Vegas Grand Prix x Nike capsule collection, available on Friday at the F1 Hub and Nike stores in Las Vegas ahead of the Saturday night race.

Formula One has increasingly pursued partnerships beyond traditional motorsport categories as it seeks to engage younger audiences and extend its appeal across fashion, entertainment and culture.

"Formula 1 is experiencing unprecedented global growth," Formula One President and Chief Executive Stefano Domenicali said in a statement, describing Nike as an ideal partner for the championship's next phase.

Nike President and Chief Executive Elliott Hill said Formula One's emphasis on competition, speed and innovation matched the sportswear company's athlete-focused approach.

"Together, we have an incredible opportunity to bring new energy to the sport, serve its athletes and inspire fans around the world," Hill said. REUTERS