New Williams will require a change of style, says Albon

NEW YORK - Alex Albon expects to have to adjust his driving style this season as Williams seek to move up a gear after leaping from Formula One's bottom-placed team to seventh last year.

Albon scored all but one of the former champions' points in 2023 and, now starting his third season at Williams, is a target for top teams as Mercedes and Red Bull consider their options for 2025.

"Coming off the back of a very positive year we’re hoping to build on our progress into 2024, working hard to make some good steps forward in performance," the Thai said at a livery launch in New York on Monday.

The new FW46 Mercedes-powered car, blue with a red and white pinstripe, will make its track debut on a filming day in Bahrain on Feb. 20 before official pre-season testing starts on Feb. 21.

"We’ve asked a lot of the team and the factory to get this car where it needs to be, and we’ve also slightly changed the philosophy of the car, so I’m interested to see if we can improve some of the characteristics it has historically had," added Albon.

"It will require an adjustment in driving style but I’m confident it will be a change for the better."

The presentation, at Puma's flagship Fifth Avenue store, also introduced a principal partnership with Japanese machinery maker Komatsu.

Komatsu also worked with Williams in the 1980s and 1990s, providing gearbox parts to the title-winning FW18 and FW19 cars.

Williams, who last won a title in 1997, are owned by U.S.-based private investment firm Dorilton Capital and also have the sport's sole U.S. driver in Logan Sargeant, starting his second season.

"Taking the time to properly reflect on my rookie season, there’s been a lot of lessons learned and experience gained that can only benefit me as I enter this new season," said Sargeant.

Team boss James Vowles, who joined a year ago from Mercedes, said his two drivers were "capable of consistently fighting for points while helping lead our development for the future.

"We’ll continue to strengthen the team both on and off the track through improvements to our infrastructure, investing in our people, and attracting fantastic new partners like Komatsu," he added.

"It will take time, but everyone’s support is integral to help drive us towards success in the years to come. I’m looking forward to seeing what this season holds for us."

The season starts in Bahrain on March 2. REUTERS