New parts soon: Merc

LONDON • Formula One champions Mercedes could have new parts available to improve their bouncing car in time for next week's Miami Grand Prix, trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin said on Wednesday.

Mercedes have been wrestling with the "porpoising" problem since the start of the season, with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton already 58 points behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc after four races.

Hamilton finished 13th in last Sunday's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

Shovlin said in a debrief on the team's YouTube channel that the problem posed new engineering challenges that Mercedes needed to understand.

"Hopefully soon, maybe as soon as Miami, we can start to bring some parts to the car that will hopefully give us an indication on whether we are moving in the right direction," he said.

"We are not expecting to solve this overnight. But, if we can get a clue that we are going in the right direction - that we really got to the bottom of what is going on - then we will be quite pleased that we are just moving on the right path."

The bouncing problem has forced the team, now third in the standings, to run their car higher than planned, which affects aerodynamic performance.

Shovlin said a lot of the work being done at the factory was to understand the phenomenon and see whether there was an aerodynamic solution to make it go away. He added: "We are hoping to bring parts to the car soon, maybe even Miami where we can hopefully see progress."

Meanwhile, F1 race directors Eduardo Freitas and Niels Wittich have both tested positive for Covid-19, raising questions about who will take charge of next week's inaugural Miami GP, British media reported on Wednesday.

A well-placed source confirmed to Reuters that the news, first reported by the Daily Telegraph and Sky Sports television, was correct.

A spokesman for the governing International Automobile Federation said medical information about its personnel could not be disclosed "unless it is relevant to the running of an event". Sky said it understood both men had tested positive after last weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Italy's Imola circuit.

Travel to the United States currently requires a negative test taken no more than a day before departure, regardless of vaccination status. Practice for the May 8 race starts on Friday, May 6.

Should neither race director be available, other options could be British veterans Herbie Blash and Colin Haywood.

REUTERS