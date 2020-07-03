New normal in motor racing

1. CLOSED DOORS

There will be no fans, no sponsors or VIP guests wandering around the paddock and limited social interaction even between teammates. A handful of reporters are restricted to the media centre.

2. REMOTE BRIEFINGS

Most of the media briefings and news conferences will be conducted online, via Zoom or other video conferencing means.

3. TEAM BUBBLES

The usual high-rise motor homes will be replaced by tents while the teams, cut to 80 members and all in protective gear, will operate in sanitised "bubbles within bubbles" in a paddock bereft of human contact.

4. CORONAVIRUS TESTING

For all involved, they have to register a negative Covid-19 test less than four days before arriving in Austria. Testing will then be conducted every five days.

5. SHORTER GRID PREPARATIONS

Before the race, each team will be limited to 40 people on the starting grid. Drivers will not stand together for the national anthem and the grid process will be quickened.

6. NO PODIUM CELEBRATIONS

There will be no elaborate celebrations. A prize-giving is expected on the track, but drivers need to maintain safe distancing and there will be no local dignitaries handing over trophies.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS