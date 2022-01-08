New FIA team to give Asia more zing

Max Verstappen's triumph as the 2021 F1 world champion signalled a change on the track. Off it, a new era is in motion as well with the arrival of a new leadership team that wants to put the focus on Asia.

Mohammed Ben Sulayem, 60, of the United Arab Emirates became the first non-European president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) after being elected on Dec 17. He replaced Frenchman Jean Todt, 75.

One of the seven vice-presidents in the team is Lee Lung Nien, former president of Motor Sports Singapore (MSS) from 2016 to 2020 and the head of Citi's private banking business in South Asia. Lee, 57, will handle the Asia-Pacific.

This is the first time that a Singaporean has assumed a leadership position in the FIA - the governing body for Formula One, the World Rally Championship, World Endurance and Formula E among other series.

Bernard Tay, president of the Automobile Association of Singapore and Tan Teng Lip, a former president of the Singapore Motor Sport Association (now known as MSS) had previously been FIA committee members.

Lee, an MSS member since 2010, told The Straits Times he was excited about his new role. He said: "The FIA has wanted and needed change for some time now. The fact that we have a new man at the helm shows you that the membership wants the change now.

"I hope to be able to help the president over the next four years at least... achieve what we have set out to do - starting with ensuring that it is a well-run federation."

In a press statement, Ben Sulayem said that "with the help of Lung, FIA will adopt an ambitious development strategy for Asia over the next four years". He added: "Asia, with 60 per cent of the world population and a growing economy, is critical to the growth and development of global motor sport."

Lee said the FIA, headquartered in Paris and with offices in Valleiry, France and Geneva, Switzerland, is exploring setting up another office in Singapore. He noted: "One of the two things we want to focus on over the next four years is communication and growth.

"If you want Asia to grow, then there needs to be an office in the region where staff can work and coordinate their efforts from."

Another area he knows must improve is the representation of Asian drivers in motor sport. While F1 held races last year in Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi in the Middle East and in Japan, China and Singapore pre-pandemic, the region has yet to develop a driver able to challenge for top honours.