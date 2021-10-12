Muddled strategy a lose-lose for Hamilton

Another wet grand prix, another late call on tyres. And if you took Lewis Hamilton's view when he was still in the cockpit, Mercedes' prevarication cost him three (possibly even five) hugely valuable points as he fell from third place to fifth.

The reality, however, is that the outcome of a slow-burn race which was run throughout in intermittently drizzly conditions on a damp track, was never going to be straightforward for the seven-time champion.