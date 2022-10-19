Motorsports: Will Singapore ever have a Formula One driver?

SINGAPORE - A decade ago, Sean Hudspeth and Max Verstappen were tearing up the race track together in karting events around Asia and Europe.

The paths of the two drivers have since diverged drastically.

Verstappen has made it to the pinnacle of motorsport and is now a two-time Formula One world champion with Red Bull, while Singapore’s Hudspeth has moved away from Formula racing and is making his mark in GT racing instead.

In early October, they both returned to the Marina Bay Street Circuit – the Dutchman battled for his second world title at the Singapore Grand Prix, while Hudspeth was on the sidelines participating in the race’s fringe activities.

With the Singapore Grand Prix’s 13th edition done and dusted, the Republic’s wait for its first F1 driver goes on and is likely to continue for many more years to come.

DIFFICULT AND COSTLY JOURNEY

The journey to becoming an F1 driver is an arduous one – the ideal progression path begins in club-level karting, then national club racing series such as the Ginettas, followed by single-seater racing in F4 or Formula Renault at national level. Eventually, budding F1 drivers progress to F3 and F2 at international level.

A good, talented driver could take up to eight years or more down this road, clearing karting in three years, F4 or Renault in one, then do two years each in F3 and F2.

Although Hudspeth and Verstappen had crossed paths in karting circuits, the Singaporean dabbled in F4 briefly before eventually making the switch to GT racing for a variety of reasons.

Chief among them was cost, as moving up the motorsport ladder requires capital, which has hindered the progression of many aspiring F1 drivers.

When Britain’s Lando Norris signed on to McLaren in 2019, it was calculated that his millionaire father Adam forked out about £6 million (S$9.64 million) to guide his path through karting, the Ginetta Junior series, Toyota Racing Series, F3 and F2.

Hudspeth estimated that the cost of a year of karting in Europe now could run into hundreds of thousands of euros, and the sum increases with each tier.

The 28-year-old said: “If I started today, there’s no way I would make it. There is already a barrier to entry – only rich people can pay for kids to start karting.”

Lee Lung-Nien, a former Motor Sports Singapore (MSS) president and current vice-president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), which governs motor sport, has seen many talented Singaporean drivers give up on their F1 dreams because of the cost and national service (NS) commitments.

He said: “Motorsport is expensive. You crash, there’s the cost of repairs, it’s a lot of incidental and variable costs like petrol and parts that break. You do need a lot of funding if you want to go professional.”

LACK OF A RACING CULTURE



While the issue of cost affects all budding drivers, Hudspeth noted that one key difference lies in the motorsport cultures of Europe and Singapore.

In Europe, there are clubs who take on the financial burden of supporting drivers and a whole support system that helps.

For example, in Britain, there is the British Racing Drivers Club’s Rising Stars scheme which grooms promising drivers by helping them to attract sponsors or offering the advice and experience of former F1 racers.

However, The Straits Times’ F1 columnist David Tremayne noted that few bodies beyond drivers’ academies are able to provide “genuine financial assistance”.

He added: “Today, racing is so expensive that it is harder than ever to progress, and there is more competition than ever for the sponsorship dollar or the paid seats with the teams that groom suitable candidates for the big time.”

In many parts of Asia, getting sponsors is made more challenging because of the lack of a strong motorsports culture.

Indian race driver Karun Chandhok, who competed in F1 with Hispania Racing in 2010, estimated that for every 50 presentations and letters that he sent out, probably only five companies responded. Malaysian Alex Yoong, who raced for Minardi in 2001, recalled sending out 50 to 80 packages in search for sponsors during the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

WHERE TO RACE IN S’PORE?



There is no shortage of motorsport fans here with F1 raising the profile of the sport, but the absence of a purpose-built race track – the Marina Bay Street Circuit is a temporary track – is another challenge for local drivers looking to hone their skills.

Karting tracks here are mainly limited to karting and motorbike racing, making it hard to hold events for other forms of racing, said MSS acting president Winson Ow.

Previously, MSS used to hold rallies regularly at the carpark near the National Stadium at Kallang, but such events have not been hosted there since the development of the Singapore Sports Hub.

Ow added that MSS is working with Sport Singapore and the Singapore Land Authority to find a permanent venue that can stage other racing events.

The scarcity of land puts Singapore on the back foot, said Lee, who added: “Singapore lags behind the other countries. Thailand has a reasonably vibrant motorsports scene, they’ve got karting and race car tracks. Malaysia has karting tracks, and an F1 track, so they have a heritage and history, and Indonesia too because they have land.

“Singapore doesn’t have land and that’s one of the barriers.”

WHAT WILL IT TAKE TO ACHIEVE SUCCESS



But even then, racing in Asia is not enough to make the step up to F1.

Those whom ST spoke to stressed that moving to Europe is necessary.

Chandhok moved to Britain aged 18, while Yoong went to Europe when he was 20.

Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu, the first Chinese driver to compete in F1, relocated to Britain when he was 12.

That is exactly what Singaporean racer Christian Ho, whom Yoong believes has the talent to succeed, did when he moved to Italy in 2018 at the age of 11.

His mother Nicole Lee had initially accompanied him there, but Christian is now alone and attends the boarding school Brooke House College while competing in F4 in Spain.

Being apart is hard for the close-knit family, but they try to keep in touch over Facetime.

Lee, 45, said: “The biggest commitment is Christian’s willingness to move to the UK alone in order to pursue his F1 dream. Being disciplined enough to commit time to studying and daily workout in the gym are things that Christian is learning to manage.

“It’s hard as parents not to be there with him but we have work commitments in Singapore.”

Although it may take some time before Singapore produces an F1 driver, success is not solely limited to motorsport’s biggest stage.

One area that the MSS and FIA are looking to develop is e-racing, with Ow saying that it is an important step as the association aims to grow the pool of talent here.

“We’re trying to promote motorsports as not just a rich man’s game,” said Ow, who added that the MSS has held competitions to select representatives for regional and global e-racing competitions.

The Republic has made some headway with e-racer Ar Muhammad Aleef Mohamed Rafik receiving a dual scholarship from the Rahal Letterman Lanigan (RLL) Racing Team – an auto racing team that has participated in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship and the IndyCar Series – and Ball State University (BSU) in September.

Drivers can also make the leap from an e-racing seat to a traditional one and earlier F1 Esports Series alumnus Cem Bolukbasi got a chance to race in the 2022 FIA Formula 2 Championship with Charouz Racing System, a first for a virtual racer.

Then, there are others like Hudspeth who have achieved success in other racing disciplines.

He got his big chance in 2015 when he took over a seat in an Italian Porsche Carrera Cup team at the last minute – a driver had dropped out due to work commitments.

“With NS I had to give up (training and competing) and when I learnt how much it would cost to get to F1, I gave up. I knew I could (be a professional driver) but it would have to be GT racing where there are a lot more opportunities,” said Hudspeth, who recently became the first Singaporean to finish on the podium at a European Le Mans race.

“In F1, you have four cars that can win a race, but maybe in GT racing you have 30 drivers and the races are close, which makes it exciting because you don’t who’s going to win.”