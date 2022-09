SINGAPORE - The Esplanade, the Singapore Flyer and the Singapore River. He had passed by the city's iconic landmarks many times but the first time race car driver Yuey Tan drove on the Marina Bay Street Circuit in 2009, he felt like a tourist discovering his country for the first time.

It was his first practice session in the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia, a support race for the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, but for the first two laps, he could hardly concentrate.