Motor racing: Verstappen wins fourth race in a row at Dutch GP to take stranglehold on title fight

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands - Red Bull's Max Verstappen won his home Dutch Grand Prix from pole position for the second year in a row on Sunday to take his 10th victory of the season and extend his Formula One lead into triple figures.

George Russell finished second for Mercedes with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc completing the podium. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was fourth in the other Mercedes.

Reigning champion Verstappen widened his overall world championship lead to 109 points over Leclerc with seven races remaining.

“I’m proud to be Dutch” said the 24-year-old, as he took another relentless step towards a second successive world title. REUTERS, AFP