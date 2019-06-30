Motor racing: Verstappen chases down pole sitter Leclerc in thrilling duel to retain Austria title; result under probe

SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA (REUTERS) - Red Bull's Max Verstappen won a thrilling Austrian Grand Prix for the second year in a row on Sunday (June 30), while champions Mercedes' 10-race winning streak came to an end.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, starting on pole, finished second after defending hard against Verstappen with the two 21-year-olds banging wheels as the Dutchman forced his way past three laps from the end.

Verstappen took the chequered flag at a scenic circuit owned by Red Bull and with thousands of orange-shirted Dutch fans cheering him on, but the incident is under investigation.

Valtteri Bottas finished third for Mercedes, Sebastian Vettel fourth in the other Ferrari, with Mercedes' championship-leading Lewis Hamilton fifth.

Five-time world champion Hamilton remains well in front in the standings, 31 points clear of Finland’s Bottas after nine of 21 races.

The victory was the first for a Honda-powered car since Britain’s Jenson Button won in Hungary in 2006 for the Japanese manufacturer’s own team, and a welcome antidote to last weekend’s dull French Grand Prix.

It also ended Mercedes’s run of eight wins to start this season.

“For Honda to win again here is incredible,” said Verstappen. “It’s hard racing, otherwise we have to stay at home. If those things are not allowed in racing, then what’s the point of being in Formula One,” he added, when asked about the summons to the stewards for the overtake on Leclerc.

The Monegasque, forced wide, said he would let the stewards decide.

“For me it was clear I was on the outside, he left a car width, we touched and I went wide and it’s a shame,” he said, after losing out on his first win for the second time this season.