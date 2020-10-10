Motor racing: Valtteri Bottas pips Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton to take pole at Eifel GP

NURBURGRING, GERMANY (AFP) - Valtteri Bottas produced a blistering final qualifying lap on Saturday (Oct 10) to edge out Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton and claim pole position for the Eifel Grand Prix.

Bottas, who has won two races this season compared to the six-time world champion's six, was fastest by just 0.256 of a second to take his third pole of the season.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen starts from third with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc fourth.

Earlier, Racing Point announced that Nico Hulkenberg will drive for them in the race after Lance Stroll was taken unwell.

"Lance did not feel 100 per cent this morning and the team took the decision not to run him for the rest of the event," the team said on their website.

It was not made clear if Stroll had tested positive for Covid-19. His teammate Sergio Perez was quarantined for two weeks after returning from Mexico and testing positive for the coronavirus ahead of the British Grand Prix in July.

The Canadian's seat will be taken by German driver Hulkenberg.

"Nico, who previously deputised for Sergio Perez at the Silverstone events, is familiar with the car and team already, and fortunately was in nearby Cologne," said Racing Point.

The Mercedes team were hit this week by two positive test results in their travelling race team, resulting in six staff going into isolation. Six replacements were flown to Germany on Thursday.

