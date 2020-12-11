Motor racing: Unwell Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto to miss F1 season-ender

ABU DHABI (REUTERS) - Ferrari principal Mattia Binotto will miss Sunday's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after feeling unwell in Bahrain and flying back to Italy, the Formula One team said.

A spokeswoman said on Thursday (Dec 10) that the illness was not Covid-19 related.

Binotto has already missed two races this year out of choice, preferring to continue working at the Maranello factory while sporting director Laurent Mekies takes charge of track operations.

Ferrari are enduring their worst season in 40 years, without a point and sixth in the championship.

Sunday's race at Yas Marina will be four times world champion Sebastian Vettel's last for Ferrari, with the German moving to Aston Martin (Racing Point) in 2021 and being replaced by Spaniard Carlos Sainz.