Motor racing: Red Bull's Alexander Albon looking forward to 'home' Singapore GP

SINGAPORE - He hails from the Land of Smiles, so perhaps it is no surprise Formula One driver Alexander Albon seems to always sport one on his face.

And the 23-year-old, who races under the Thailand flag, has every reason to smile, for he has travelled an incredible journey over the last 12 months, from giving up hope on a career in F1, to driving in a race-winning car with the Aston Martin Red Bull Racing team.

The rookie is hoping for his dream season to continue at the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend, one he considers his "home race".

"It's a home race to me because it's obviously close to Thailand, so it's the best one for my family and everyone (from Thailand) to come over and watch," Albon told The Straits Times on the sidelines of Esso's Trackday Throwdown event at the KF1 Karting Circuit at Turf Club on Wednesday (Sept 18).

The London-born Albon, whose father is English and mother is Thai, added that over 30 members of his family, friends and fans will travel here to support him.

Since getting a phone call from Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko last November, his journey to the racing outfit has been "crazy, unreal, and fortunate".

He had initially signed a deal in October last year to race in the all-electric Formula E series after accepting his Formula One dream was dead and gone.

But Marko - who in 2012 dropped Albon from the team's junior driver programme - called to offer him a drive in Red Bull's junior team, Toro Rosso. Albon did so well in his first 12 F1 races that he earned a promotion to Red Bull and swopped places with Pierre Gasly in the mid-season break. In his first two races for Red Bull, he finished fifth in Spa, and sixth in Monza.

He is hoping for a good run on his debut here but is under no illusions for what he calls "the hardest race of the year".

Drivers lose about four per cent of their weight during the course of a race at the gruelling Marina Bay Street Circuit, which for Albon means about 3kg off his 74kg, 1.86m frame. To prepare for the heat and humidity, he does long runs in four layers of clothes and studies the circuit through a simulator.

While Albon is living the dream of driving a race-winning car, he now has to prove he has the chops to push teammate Max Verstappen - who is two years younger but has 81 more F1 races, and seven Grand Prix wins to Albon's zero - in order to retain his spot for next season.

But Albon insists he has not set himself any targets in the final seven races. He said: "Of course, I'd like to finish on the podium or something like that. But it's not a target that I'm killing myself over. If it happens, it happens."

Albon can count on the mental toughness honed from his road to F1. A former world champion in karting at junior level, he was backed from a young age by Red Bull before being dismissed in 2012 after a poor first season in Formula Renault 2.0.

He added: "It definitely made me tougher, and I do think it has helped me, for sure... because in a weird way, because you've been dropped, you're so worried about being dropped again but you know there's always a light at the end of the tunnel.

"It sounds dramatic, but yeah... in the end, (2012) was quite a good character building year."

He has gone through bad times and is now enjoying the fruits of his labour, and wherever his career takes him beyond this season, one thing is for certain: Albon will still be racing with a smile.