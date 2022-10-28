Motor racing: Red Bull fined US$7m but no points penalty for overspend

MEXICO CITY – Formula One champions Red Bull have been fined US$7 million (S$9.9 million) for breaching the sport’s budget cap last season and will be allowed 10 per cent less wind tunnel time over the next year, the governing FIA said on Friday.

The International Automobile Federation (FIA) added in a statement ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix that the decision, accepted by the team, was final and not subject to appeal.

The outcome – with no points deducted from their 2021 total – meant Red Bull’s titles were safe. The team have won the 2021 and 2022 drivers’ championships with Max Verstappen as well as the 2022 constructors’ crown, their first since 2013.

The FIA said the British-based team had exceeded the cap by £1.864 million (S$3 million) but the sum would have been £432,652 had they correctly applied for a UK notional tax credit.

F1 introduced the cap in 2021 to rein in runaway spending and level the playing field, with the total reduced from US$145 million to US$140 million in 2022. It is due to be US$135 million next season. The FIA announced on Oct 10 that Red Bull had a “minor overspend” and also committed a “procedural breach”.

Besides Red Bull, Aston Martin have also been fined US$450,000 for a procedural breach of the cost cap last season.

The FIA’s cost cap administration recognised that Red Bull Racing (RBR) had acted cooperatively throughout the review process.

“There is no accusation or evidence that RBR has sought at any time to act in bad faith, dishonestly or in fraudulent manner, nor has it wilfully concealed any information from the Cost Cap Administration,” it added.

The wind tunnel penalty will hurt Red Bull more than the fine, which will hardly trouble their deep-pocketed Austrian parent company.

As champions, Red Bull were already due to have less wind tunnel time than their rivals in another measure designed to make the sport more competitive, but that will be reduced further.

Rivals had called on the FIA to come down hard on Red Bull, arguing that any breach brought carry-over benefits for this season and next.

However, a further reduction in Red Bull’s budget cap would likely have triggered further redundancies at a team that already had to slim down in 2021.

Separately, Alpine’s Fernando Alonso had his United States Grand Prix points reinstated on Thursday after Formula One stewards ruled race control gave rivals Haas the wrong advice about the deadline for making a protest.

The Renault-owned team successfully argued there was a “significant and relevant new element”, allowing the penalty to be overturned on review and double world champion Alonso restored to seventh place from 15th.

Stewards in Austin last Sunday originally accepted a Haas post-race protest about the safety of Alonso’s car, which had been allowed to continue on track despite a flapping mirror that eventually fell off.

Alpine subsequently argued the Haas protest was inadmissible because the team submitted it 24 minutes late.

A hearing on Thursday revealed that Haas were told by race control they had an hour to lodge a protest, rather than the 30 minutes stated in the FIA’s international sporting code. Alpine’s petition was then held immediately. REUTERS, AFP