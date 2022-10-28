Motor racing: Red Bull fined US$7 million but no points penalty for F1 overspend

MEXICO CITY - Red Bull have been fined US$7 million (S$9.9 million) for breaking Formula One’s budget rules but will not have points deducted from their 2021 total, the sport’s governing body said on Friday.

Red Bull will also be penalised with a 10 per cent reduction in permitted aerodynamic research.

The FIA confirmed the team, which carried Max Verstappen to a contentious championship victory over Lewis Hamilton last year, overspent by £1.86 million (S$3 million) in 2021.

The 10 per cent cut is in the time they can spend using their wind tunnel or computational fluid dynamics to design their car.

The punishment comes after Red Bull acknowledged they were at fault and entered into a so-called “accepted breach agreement” with the FIA. AFP