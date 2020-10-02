Motor racing: Honda to leave F1 at the end of 2021 season because of carbon-free goal

TOKYO(Reuters) - Honda Motor will end its participation in the FIA Formula One World Championship as a power unit supplier at the end of the 2021 season, it said on Friday (Oct 2).

The Japanese company said in a statement that it wants to focus its research and development resources on energy technologies including for fuel cells and battery electric vehicles and accelerate development of zero-emission technologies.

It added that its aim was "the future realisation of carbon neutrality".

The decision was made at the end of last month and the company does not intend to return to F1, chief executive Takahiro Hachigo said in an online news conference.

"This is not a result of the coronavirus pandemic but because of our longer-term carbon-free goal," he added.

"We understand how difficult it has been for Honda Motor Company to reach the decision. We understand and respect the reasoning behind this," Red Bull principal Christian Horner, whose team partnership with Honda signalled the Japanese carmaker's return to F1 in 2015, said in a statement.