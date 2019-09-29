Motor racing: Hamilton wins in Russia to snap Ferrari's streak, Bottas second and Leclerc third

SOCHI, RUSSIA (REUTERS, AFP) - Five-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won the Russian Grand Prix in a Mercedes one-two on Sunday (Sept 29) to end resurgent Ferrari's run of success and stretch his lead to 73 points with five races remaining.

His closest rival and teammate Valtteri Bottas took second place, with Hamilton also banking an extra point for the fastest lap.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished third after an early team orders controversy with Sebastian Vettel, whose retirement on the 28th of 53 laps brought out a safety car that cemented the Briton's lead.

Ferrari had won the previous three races but Mercedes retained their unbeaten record in Russia dating back to the first race in Sochi in 2014. The victory was the 82nd of Hamilton's career and ninth of the season. He scored an additional point for fastest lap.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished fourth, having started ninth, ahead of teammate Alex Albon, who had started from the pit lane. Carlos Sainz was sixth for McLaren ahead of Sergio Perez of Racing Point, Kevin Magnussen of Haas, Lando Norris in the second McLaren and Renault's Nico Hulkenberg.

"That's exactly what we needed," exclaimed a delighted Hamilton on the team radio following a flawless strategic performance by Mercedes.

"It was an incredible job by all the team - not giving up. Keeping up with Ferrari was a hard task, but we kept pushing."

Clean start

Leclerc remained poised, despite his disappointment. "At least we are consistent," he said. "It's a shame for the team not to have both of us up here... I will always trust the team, but our tactic was for me to give the slipstream, which I did - and then, well I need to speak to the team about that."

Leclerc had made a clean start, but behind him Vettel enjoyed a superb launch from third to pass Hamilton by the first corner and, after slip-streaming the Monegasque, taking the lead.

Before the order settled, Renault's Daniel Ricciardo collided with Romain Grosjean at Turn 4 sending the Haas driver spinning into the barriers. A safety car was deployed and Grosjean retired.

"We are looking into the swop further into the race," Ferrari told Leclerc, running second, suggesting they had agreed to repay him for punching through the air for his teammate.

This was confirmed when Leclerc was told 'Sebastian will let you by next lap' - an order not welcomed by Vettel as he stayed in front by 1.4 seconds with Hamilton adrift in third. Vettel said Leclerc, beaten in Singapore by a strategy decision in Vettel's favour, needed to close up.

"I respected everything," answered Leclerc. "We will speak later, but now it is difficult to close the gap. Obviously."

A revitalised Vettel was 3.6 seconds clear by Lap 16 as Leclerc held off Hamilton until the team freed him to attack before he pitted for mediums on Lap 23, the Briton taking second.

The Ferrari re-joined fourth behind Bottas. Within two laps, Vettel said "my rears are falling now", but Ferrari left him out until Lap 27 when, with a three-seconds stop, he was half a second slower than Leclerc and re-joined behind him in fourth.

Vettel's race ended seconds later when a power failure saw him stop at Turn 15. A virtual safety car was deployed and, immediately, Hamilton pitted for softs followed by Bottas.

Leclerc took second before Williams' George Russell crashed, prompting a full safety car intervention. A luckless Vettel vented his frustration on the team radio as he climbed from his car.

Hamilton's elevation to leader gave him a record as leader of 143 grands prix, one more than Michael Schumacher. Ferrari then called in Leclerc for a set of scrubbed softs. He re-joined third behind Bottas as the field compressed for a 21-lap sprint to the flag.

On the re-start, Hamilton pulled two seconds clear, leaving Bottas to resist Leclerc's superior straight-line speed with a battling display.