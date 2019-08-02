Motor racing: Hamilton top but Mercedes teammate Bottas last in Hungarian GP first practice

BUDAPEST (REUTERS) - Five-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton set the pace in the Hungarian Grand Prix first practice on Friday (Aug 2), while a power unit problem forced Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to sit out the session.

The 34-year-old had said he could not wait to be back in the car after recovering from a bug that laid him low in Germany last weekend and he wasted no time in getting back up to speed.

The Briton, who has won in Hungary a record six times and won from pole last year, has a 41-point lead over Bottas in the standings, lapped the Hungaroring with a best time of 1min 17.233sec under cloudy skies.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was second on the time sheet, 0.165 of a second slower, with Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel occupying third place and only a thousandth of a second behind the 21-year-old Dutchman.

Verstappen, who spun twice in the session, has won two of the last three races, including the chaotic wet thriller at Hockenheim. But he still trails Hamilton by 63 points.

Hamilton is eager to put that race behind him after starting on pole, hitting the barriers, spinning and collecting a time penalty before finishing 11th and then being promoted back to ninth.

Verstappen's French teammate Pierre Gasly was fourth fastest, with Kevin Magnussen fifth for Haas and Charles Leclerc sixth for Ferrari.

Bottas was sidelined after two incomplete laps, Mercedes having detected an untraceable problem with his power unit and deciding to swop it out of the car for another in the pool of engines.

The lost track time was another setback for the Finn, who crashed out in Hockenheim just when he looked likely to make inroads into his teammate's championship lead.

Hungary is the last race before Formula One's August break and the 12th of 21 rounds.