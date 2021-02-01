Motor racing: Gasly becomes latest F1 driver to test positive for Covid-19

PARIS (AFP) - French driver Pierre Gasly on Sunday (Jan 31) became the sixth Formula One driver to test positive for Covid-19 but insisted: "I'm feeling OK."

The 24-year-old AlphaTauri driver said he was self-isolating at home.

"I wanted to let you know that I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have told everyone I have been in contact with during these last few days," Gasly wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"I am feeling OK and will continue to follow my training plan from home while I remain in isolation."

Gasly, who claimed a career first win at the Italian Grand Prix last season and finished 10th in the standings, is the latest star of the F1 grid to test positive in recent months.

World champion Lewis Hamilton missed the Sakhir GP in Bahrain before returning for the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier this month, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc announced he had tested positive for Covid-19, two days after Formula One was forced to postpone two of this season's Grands Prix in Australia and China.

British McLaren driver Lando Norris tested positive while on holiday in Dubai after the conclusion of the 2020 season.

Sergio Perez tested positive for the coronavirus and missed last season's British Grand Prix.

His Racing point teammate Lance Stroll had to sit out the Eifel Grand Prix in Germany because of the virus.