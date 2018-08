SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (REUTERS) - The Force India Formula One team will race in this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix as a new mid-season entry stripped of 2018 constructors' championship points, the FIA governing body said on Thursday (Aug 23).

The drivers, Mexican Sergio Perez and Frenchman Esteban Ocon, will keep their points.

The new entry, owned by a consortium led by Canadian Lawrence Stroll, will be called Racing Point Force India.

