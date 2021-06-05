Motor racing: Ferrari's Leclerc on pole in Azerbaijan for second race running

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc reacts after qualifying in pole position in Baku, Azerbaijan, on June 5, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
(REUTERS) - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc took pole position for the Azerbaijan Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday (June 5) in a qualifying session littered with crashes and red flags.

The three-phase session was stopped four times due to accidents, with Leclerc taking a second pole in a row after his home race in Monaco - where he took the top slot after crashing.

Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who had struggled in the first two practice sessions on Friday, qualified alongside the Monegasque on the front row, with Red Bull's championship leader Max Verstappen starting third.

