Motor racing: Ferrari's Leclerc crashes but takes Monaco Grand Prix pole

(REUTERS) - Charles Leclerc crashed at the end of qualifying for his home Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday (May 22) but still put his Ferrari on pole position.

The 23-year-old halted qualifying 18 seconds from the end after smashing into the barriers, having already set the fastest time.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will line up alongside on the front row and could inherit pole if Leclerc's car needs a gearbox change and incurs a grid penalty.

Mercedes' world championship leader Lewis Hamilton qualified only seventh.

“It’s a shame to finish in the wall, it doesn’t feel the same,” said Leclerc, who secured his eighth career pole.

“But at the same time I’m incredibly happy about my lap.

“I could feel I was quite emotional in the car – now it’s Q3, now it’s time to put everything together. I managed to do so and I’m incredibly happy.

“It’s tomorrow that we score points but we are incredibly surprised to be on pole and fourth place (teammate Carlos Sainz) for the race tomorrow.”

His mechanics will face a long night carrying out repairs in the allotted time if Leclerc is not to pick up a penalty and lose his position at the head of the grid.

When he crashed, he was ahead of Verstappen on the track just when the 23-year-old Dutchman had set the session’s fastest time in the first sector.

The session was not restarted, which meant Leclerc’s lap from early in Q3 stood as the pole time.

“It was all going really well but the red flag ruined the chance for pole. Nevertheless I think, so far, it’s a good weekend. It’s just a shame there was a red flag,” said Verstappen, who is 14 points behind championship leader Hamilton (94) ahead of Sunday’s iconic street race.

With overtaking difficult on Monaco’s tight and twisting circuit, Hamilton’s chances of moving up to 99 grand prix wins look compromised.

The Briton has won three of four races so far this term.

His teammate Valtteri Bottas qualified in third alongside Sainz in the other Ferrari.

“It’s disappointing I didn’t get my last run with the red flag, that’s how it is sometimes,” said Bottas.

“We’ll try everything we can tomorrow, it’s Monaco – anything can happen.”

McLaren’s Lando Norris qualified in fifth, while Pierre Gasly of AlphaTauri was in sixth.

Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin was eighth ahead of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Antonio Giovinazzi, who gave Alfa Romeo their first Q3 appearance this year.