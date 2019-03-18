Motor racing: Ferrari have work to do, Red Bull picking up speed but Mercedes still the ones to beat

The thing that made the biggest impression on me in Melbourne was the fact that for the first time since 2006 a Honda-engined car led a grand prix - and overtook a Ferrari!

Yes, that was a Ferrari that, on testing form in Barcelona, had been expected to wipe the floor here with flawed opposition from Mercedes and Red Bull.

At the very least, based on both Ferrari's and Mercedes' calculations, the red cars were expected to be three-tenths ahead.

Instead, by the end of Friday they were eight-tenths down on the Silver Arrows, and also behind the Red Bulls.

After qualifying, they were seven-tenths off the Mercs, and split by the fastest Red Bull.

There was some not very convincing talk from Sebastian Vettel that they had won this race before despite not being on pole - Lewis Hamilton had them sewn up for six years straight - and would have better pace in the race than in qualifying. But in the end that's all it turned out to be - talk.

Mercedes walked the race, this time in the grateful hands of Valtteri Bottas. To the pleasure of many he made up for his brutal disappointments of 2018 when he failed to add to his 2017 tally of three victories by scoring a superb victory which he then, with great elan, dedicated to the late Charlie Whiting, the FIA race director who had died suddenly here on Thursday morning.

The bold facts say that he beat team-mate Lewis Hamilton by 20.9 seconds. Max Verstappen, who took his Red Bull to Honda's first podium of the V6 formula and their first since the British GP of 2008, by 22.5sec. And Sebastian Vettel by a whopping 57.1sec.

Wow! Who among us saw any of that coming? And what lay behind such extraordinary facts?

Firstly, Mercedes had made some subtle but highly effective set-up changes to their W10 EQ Power. They'd been on their back foot aerodynamically in the first week of testing, and had spent the second tuning a heavily revised aero configuration and trying to figure out how to stop Pirelli's grippy new tyres graining horribly in Barcelona's relatively low temperatures.

Ferrari would be the first to acknowledge just what a tough competitor Mercedes are, and how adept they are in clawing back from disadvantage. But hand-in-glove with that fact, and their crucial set-up development, was the fact that the Ferrari SF90 did not appear to like this relatively bumpy track.

On Barcelona's smooth sweeps it had been in its element, flowing from corner to corner like a river. Here, the bumps presented problems with grip and traction that had Vettel and the impressive and already quick Charles Leclerc struggling in a manner that nobody had foreseen. Interesting…

As was the combination of Red Bull and Honda. Former McLaren guru Ron Dennis thinks they will win within eight races, and you might not want to bet against that.

We've been used to denigrating a once hugely potent contender during the turbo-hybrid formula, but there were very clear signs of progress when you looked at the speed trap figures. Remember Fernando Alonso's jibe about "GP2 engine" in Suzuka a few years back? Well, that's not the case any more.

"I think in terms of speed we had throughout the race, it was again a very good step forward to last year," Verstappen said. "If I just compare top speeds against the other two top teams, I'm very pleased for that."

The Red Bulls topped the speed trap at 321.9kmh (Pierre Gasly), the finish line at 310.2kmh (Gasly), Intermediate 1 at 281.7kmh (Verstappen) and Intermediate 2 at 304.2kmh (Gasly). Interestingly, Daniil Kvyat was right up there too, in the Honda-powered Toro Rosso.

"Also, in general, the engine has been performing really well, without any issues," the Dutchman continued. "So, that is also very important. I guess time will tell if we can fight for top spot."

Such figures, allied to that pass on Vettel's Ferrari on the run down to Turn 3 on the 30th lap, which won Honda that podium, bodes very well for a three-way fight for this year's title.

Of course, Ferrari will find their way again, quite probably on the smooth surface of Bahrain International Circuit in two weeks. And Hamilton won't have to run there in a Mercedes whose floor had a great big chunk missing through debris damage which messed up its handling from the fourth lap onwards and condemned him to a difficult afternoon.

And that's precisely why the 2019 F1 World Championship has got off to such a great start.