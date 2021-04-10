Motor racing: Ferrari give Leclerc his race-winning 2019 F1 car

Charles Leclerc joined Ferrari in 2019, his second season.
Charles Leclerc joined Ferrari in 2019, his second season.PHOTOS: REUTERS, SCUDERIAFERRARI/TWITTER
  • Published
    43 min ago

(REUTERS) - Ferrari Formula One driver Charles Leclerc has a new car in his garage - the one he raced to victory from pole position in Belgium and Italy in 2019.

The 23-year-old Monaco resident posted pictures on Instagram on Friday (April 9) of the SF90 under a red Ferrari covering in the back of a transporter and then safely indoors.

"Something special just arrived home," he said.

Ferrari replied on Twitter by saying "we hope you enjoy it".

The back-to-back 2019 race wins are the only ones Leclerc has chalked up so far in Formula One with the Italian team drawing a blank last season.

The victory at Monza was Ferrari's first at their home circuit since 2010.

Leclerc joined Ferrari in 2019, his second season, and swiftly out-performed four-time world champion teammate Sebastian Vettel.

The German left at the end of 2020 and has been replaced by Spaniard Carlos Sainz.

More on this topic

 
 

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Topics: 