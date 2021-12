(REUTERS, AFP) - Formula One front runner Max Verstappen put Red Bull on pole position on Saturday (Dec 11) for the title-deciding Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Mercedes rival and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton will line up alongside on the front row of the grid. The pair are level on points in the standings, with Verstappen ahead 9-8 on race wins.

The last six winners in Abu Dhabi have all started from the front of the grid, with Verstappen victorious from pole last year.