Motor racing: Domenicali wants F1 drivers to act like role models

LONDON (REUTERS) - Formula One's new chief executive Stefano Domenicali has condemned the antics of Russian rookie Nikita Mazepin and reminded all drivers that they are role models for the sport.

The 21-year-old son of a fertiliser billionaire caused a storm in December when images of a female passenger being groped in the back of a car appeared on his Instagram feed.

The footage was swiftly deleted and Mazepin, who makes his debut with Haas this year alongside Michael Schumacher's son Mick, apologised.

"I would say that it was pretty clear what he did was not acceptable," Domenicali told a virtual media round table on Thursday (Feb 4).

"But I think that he was apologetic as a reaction to what he did and we need to make sure that in the discussions that we will have...that they understand we cannot joke about certain things. It's not possible.

"They are too important not to understand they are role models...that is something that we are going to discuss together, not only with him at the appropriate time."

Formula One had previously described Mazepin's actions as "inappropriate" and left any further action to the US-owned team.

The hashtag #WeSayNoToMazepin proliferated on Twitter, countered by an opposing #WeSayYesToMazepin.

Domenicali said he had written to the drivers inviting them to a meeting, most likely in Bahrain which hosts both pre-season testing and the opening race on March 28, to emphasise the need to promote a positive image.

"We cannot lose the opportunity in making sure they understand they are more than drivers, they have a big responsibility because they are the face of our sport," he said.

"They have to understand that their behaviour and their words and a lead-by-example approach is what I am expecting to share with them.

"I want to share how I believe we should work together also in using our platform and their role model to push for issues that are important for our society."

Domenicali hailed seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, the sport's only Black driver and one who has taken a leading stance on diversity and racial justice, as a "massive ambassador" of great relevance.

"Lewis is really very important to F1 because he is embracing other values and bringing them into the discussion and putting his face to points out of the normal sport," he said of the Mercedes driver.

On the new season, Domenicali said two races could be held in Bahrain due to the pandemic but is still confident of putting on a record 23 rounds.

The current schedule has the Gulf kingdom opening on March 28, followed by Imola in Italy on April 18. Australia, the regular start to the season, was last month postponed to November.

Domenicali, who took over at the helm in January, said Formula One had plenty of back-up options.

"Everyone was thinking this year would be easier (than last) but it is not," he said of dealing with a virus that has closed borders, sent nations into lockdown and imposed quarantine on travellers.

"We are fluid and flexible to be ready with another possibility and we have plans B, C, D."

The Italian, a former Ferrari boss, said Imola would happen. A space remains to be filled on May 2 where Vietnam would have been. Portugal had been lined up to fill that but now looks uncertain due to the country's health crisis.

"As you know, there is a TBC date there and if it was Portugal it would say Portugal and the reason why it is not is because the situation is not closed yet.

"We will be able to announce something in the next days and I have personal meetings this weekend to decide. One possible plan B could be the double race in Bahrain, that is... an opinion on the table for our discussion."

Bahrain hosted back-to-back races last year, the second on the Sakhir circuit's outer layout, and is also the venue for pre-season testing.