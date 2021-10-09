Motor racing: Bottas on pole in Turkey after Hamilton tops qualifying but takes penalty

ISTANBUL (REUTERS, AFP) - Formula One world championship leader Lewis Hamilton was fastest in qualifying for the Turkish Grand Prix on Saturday (Oct 9) but will start 11th due to a grid penalty, with Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in pole position.

The British seven-time F1 champion's title rival Max Verstappen qualified third for Red Bull and will join Bottas on the front row at Istanbul Park on Sunday.

Hamilton, who leads the Dutchman by two points (244.5 points), set a new lap record three times in qualifying but his team incurred a 10-place grid penalty by changing his engine ahead of the race.

After smashing the 16-year-old track record in practice on Friday, the 36-year-old broke it again in each of the three qualifying sessions.

He finished the session in 1min 22.868sec, 0.130 of a second ahead of Bottas, with Verstappen 0.328sec back.

Frenchmen Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari, and Pierre Gasly in an Alpha Tauri will start on the second row.

Veteran Spaniard Fernando Alonso and Mexican Sergio Perez of Red Bull occupy the next two places.