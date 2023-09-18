Morbidelli to join Pramac Racing for 2024 season

FILE PHOTO: Motorcycling - MotoGP - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - August 5, 2023 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP's Franco Morbidelli during qualifying Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo REUTERS
Italian rider Franco Morbidelli is moving to Pramac Racing next season, the MotoGP team said on Monday.

Morbidelli joins from Yamaha as team mate to Spaniard Jorge Martin, who is second in the championship standings. He will replace the LCR Honda-bound Johann Zarco.

"It is an honour to have the opportunity to work with a champion like Franco," team manager Gino Borsoi said.

"I have great confidence in him and his talent. I am sure that he will fit in very well in our team and that together we will be able to achieve great results."

Morbidelli, 28, was championship runner-up to Spaniard Joan Mir in 2020 when he won three grands prix but he has not won a race since then.

Yamaha last month announced he would be leaving the team, with Alex Rins taking his place. REUTERS

