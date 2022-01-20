Money row could bin F1 sprints, says Brown

LONDON • McLaren boss Zak Brown believes there is a possibility that Formula One will not have any sprint races this year because of a stand-off over money.

Last season, the sport had three sprints held at the British, Italian and Brazilian Grands Prix - a short race on Saturdays in place of qualifying for the main race.

According to the BBC, F1 then had an "agreement in principle" to increase that number to six this year, subject to agreement from eight of the 10 teams.

The sprints had increased audience figures and sponsorship income, according to data from F1, while a deal was also agreed to provide teams with a small payment to offset any potential damages from more racing.

Motorsport.com reported that teams were paid an extra US$100,000 (S$135,000) per sprint last year and a cost cap allowance of US$450,000 for the three events, plus scope for an extra US$100,000 per car for "accident damage in the event of a serious incident".

Brown said that the big teams are trying to take advantage of this by pushing for a much larger increase in the budget cap for this season, which is set at US$140 million.

"If you do happen to have more incidents, that's the same problem we all have. That's part of the sport," he said. "It is dealing with challenges, not I just want to solve it by getting my chequebook out.

"A couple of teams, and one team in particular, wanted a US$5 million budget cap increase, which was just ridiculous.

"And no rational facts behind it. Then, when you challenge those facts, they go, 'but you need to anticipate things just in case'. So you just sit there and you go, 'That is just nonsense'."

Separately, Brown also said that F1 should not assume Lewis Hamilton will stay in the sport after the hurt of missing a record eighth title in controversial circumstances.

Hamilton, 37, has stayed silent since the last campaign ended in uproar in Abu Dhabi last month, and his Mercedes team have indicated he is waiting to see the FIA's response to what went on.

The governing body said last week the outcome of a probe will not be revealed until March 18, just two days before the opening race in Bahrain.

"I wouldn't be shocked if he stopped. So I don't think anyone should take for granted he's coming back," Brown said.

"My personal opinion is he's going to (return) but I don't think we should discount or not recognise his frustration, his anger."

REUTERS