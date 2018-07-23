Miracle as Lewis wins from 14th

HOCKENHEIM • "Miracles do happen" was the message that came through the team radio from Mercedes to Lewis Hamilton, as soon as he won a rain-hit German Grand Prix from 14th place yesterday.

The stunning victory also meant that the Briton has now reclaimed the drivers' championship lead from fellow four-time Formula One world champion Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari, who crashed with 15 laps to go.

When asked after the race if Hamilton - who had never won a grand prix from lower than sixth on the grid - believed that he could win, he said: "I did. It's obviously very difficult from that position and highly unlikely but you've always got to believe.

"I did a long prayer before the race. I wanted to stay collected, stay calm. The team did such a great job today, I'm so grateful. I kept believing and it happened so I manifested my dream today.

"I've never had a race like this. After racing for so many years, you never know when you're going to have a better race than your best race, but this is right there with them.

"For those who didn't know me before, now you do."

GERMAN GRAND PRIX

RESULTS (SELECTED) 1 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes 1hr 32min 29.845sec 2 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes +4.535sec 3 Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari +6.732 4 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull +7.654 5 Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault +26.609 6 Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas +28.871 DID NOT FINISH Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) 28th lap Sebastian Vettel (Ger) 51st lap Fernando Alonso (Esp) 65th lap STANDINGS DRIVERS 1 Hamilton 188 pts 2 Vettel 171 3 Raikkonen 131 4 Bottas 122 5 Ricciardo 106 CONSTRUCTORS 1 Mercedes 310 pts 2 Ferrari 302 3 Red Bull 211 4 Renault 80 5 Force India 59

His victory came just three days after Mercedes had announced that he had agreed on a blockbuster two-year contract extension.

His team-mate Valtteri Bottas came home second, 4.5 seconds behind and ahead of fellow Finn Kimi Raikkonen of Ferrari, to deliver Mercedes' first one-two finish at a German Grand Prix.

It was Hamilton's fourth win this year and the 66th of his career, the triumph also lifting Mercedes back on top of the constructors' championship.

Vettel, who said that it was "one of those moments" after losing control of his car while he was in the lead, told Sky Sports: "I don't think it was a huge mistake. It's not like I will have huge difficulties sleeping tonight because I made a big mistake. We didn't need the rain.

"We have a strong car, so we can be as confident, more confident, than anybody else. My mistake. Apologise to the team. Small mistake, big disappointment. The tyres weren't fresh, but it was slippery for everyone."

Off the track, Formula One has given up on the possibility of having a grand prix in Miami next year, sources close to the matter told Reuters. "The likely scenario now is that the race will take place in 2020," one source said.

An official confirmation was expected soon.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE