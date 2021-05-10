Mercs' pit-stop strategy pays off for Hamilton

BARCELONA • Lewis Hamilton claimed his fifth successive Spanish Grand Prix yesterday ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen after a Mercedes pit-stop masterstroke.

The seven-time world champion moved on to 98 career wins after a surprise second change of tyres hoodwinked Red Bull to lift him 14 points clear of Verstappen (80) in the drivers' standings.

Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas took third with Charles Leclerc of Ferrari was in fourth.

Hamilton had set off from pole for the 100th time but was beaten to the first corner by Verstappen, with Leclerc dishing out the same treatment on Bottas on turn two.

On lap eight, Yuki Tsunoda's drive in Catalonia came to a premature end when his Alpha Tauri came to a grinding halt, with the Japanese rookie bemoaning his "engine stop" over the radio as the safety car emerged briefly to remove the immobile obstacle.

Verstappen held off Hamilton comfortably on the restart on lap 11, with Leclerc continuing to split the two Mercedes.

With a third of the race completed, the first round of pit stops began, and all eyes were on which of the front two with less than a second between them would blink first.

It was Verstappen who came in on lap 25, but the pit stop was slow by a couple of seconds in another minor but potentially critical error by the Red Bull title pretenders.

The Mercedes pit wall pulled Hamilton in for a lightning stop a few laps later as they pinned their hopes on fresher medium tyres making the difference towards the finish.

At the midway point, Hamilton set the fastest lap to go less than two and a half seconds behind his main rival this season.

The gap was less than a second shortly after and on lap 43, Mercedes played their ace card.

SPANISH GRAND PRIX SELECTED RESULTS 1 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes 1 hr 34min 7.680sec 2 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull +15.841sec 3 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes +26.610 4 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari +54.616 5 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull +63.671 6 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren +73.768 7 Carlos Sainz (Esp) Ferrari +74.670 8 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren +1 lap 9 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine +1 lap 10 Pierre Gasly (Fra) AlphaTauri +1 lap DRIVERS' STANDINGS 1 Hamilton 94 points 2 Verstappen 80 3 Bottas 47 CONSTRUCTORS' STANDINGS 1 Mercedes 141 points 2 Red Bull 112 3 McLaren 65

Hamilton, half a second off the lead, came into the pits for a second new set of mediums. He re-emerged with under 23sec to make up on Verstappen, who with tyre wear was in danger of becoming a sitting duck for the man in pursuit of a record eighth drivers' title.

Hamilton asked his pit wall: "How far have I got to catch up?"

"Currently 22 seconds... we've done it before..." came back the reply.

There was a note of desperation on Red Bull's radio with Verstappen saying: "I don't know how we are going to make it to the end."

Hamilton moved into second but there was no hint of team orders with Bottas forcing the former into full overtaking mode.

Ten laps to go and Hamilton had only three seconds to make up on Verstappen and on lap 60, he did it, surging past the Dutchman on turn one - Toto Wolff, his team boss, punching the air with delight as their masterstroke paid off.

"I was so close for so long but just managed to keep the tyres in somehow," Hamilton said. "Twenty-two seconds was a long way to come back but it was a good gamble - a really great strategy from the team.

"I did what the team asked because there is a great trust between us. Remarkable job by everyone in this team. What a day."

Verstappen admitted he "could see it coming" but still felt Red Bull have performed above expectations so far.

"We're not where we want to be and we still need to catch up because at the moment, we are a little bit slower," he said. "But compared to last year, it has been a jump for us."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE