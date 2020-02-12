Mercedes the latest feather in Ineos' cap

The new livery of Mercedes' 2020 Formula One car being unveiled at the Royal Automobile Club in London on Monday, when petrochemicals company Ineos was announced as a principal sponsor. The five-year deal is a statement of intent from a team who won the last six drivers' and manufacturers' titles, with the 35-year-old Briton Lewis Hamilton chasing his seventh career crown this season. The Ineos principal partnership is one rung below a title sponsorship, with energy firm Petronas filling that role at Mercedes, and represents the latest sporting investment by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's company, which is involved in running, sailing, cycling and football.