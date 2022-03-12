Mercedes 'extreme' car stirs debate

SAKHIR, BAHRAIN • Formula One champions Mercedes were the talk of pre-season testing in Bahrain on Thursday, after turning up with a radically revised car that caught the eye and raised hackles from rivals Red Bull.

The new-look W13 car featured dramatically narrower sidepods, with F1 managing director Ross Brawn saying the concept was impressive and a "very extreme interpretation of the regulation" that had not been anticipated.

"Inevitably, there's going to be a lot of debate about their interpretation. That's what happens with new regulations," he said. "However hard you try to close off all the options, and believe me, we closed off hundreds of them, the innovation in F1 is always extreme."

Attention also focused on a structure on which Mercedes' rear-view mirrors were mounted.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said: "On the mirrors, it was surprising - we were not expecting that. We always said the mirror should have no aero purpose and the way they treated their cars there is a significant aero purpose in the mirrors."

Mercedes insisted the radical "no sidepod" design of their 2022 car is perfectly legal. But Red Bull chief Christian Horner questioned the legality of the design in an interview with German magazine AMS.

He also allegedly described the design as not in the "spirit" of the sport. But a Red Bull spokesman insisted the team principal "has not given any interviews regarding Mercedes car" and added: "Any quotes being attributed to him this morning are incorrect."

Journalist Andreas Haupt, however, took to Twitter to defend the German outlet's story. "We spoke with Horner in the paddock today. You can trust us."

Horner told Sky Sports F1: "I was slightly surprised to be reading comments I'm supposed to have been making, but there we go."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff defended his "no sidepod" design despite the controversy sparking a new round of paddock politics.

"It's clear that sometimes when you come with an innovation it creates the kind of debate that we're having here. That's why that was expected," he said.

Brawn admitted the design was a hot talking point with the new season to get under way at the same Sakhir circuit on March 20. Testing ends today.

"It's impossible to anticipate the creative scope of the teams, once they get the regulations, you've got thousands of engineers working on all the regulations and how they can use them," said Brawn.

"So some of the solutions honestly we never anticipated. There's no doubt that the Mercedes concept, we didn't anticipate.

"It's a very extreme interpretation of the regulation and there's going to be, inevitably, a lot of debate about their interpretation.

"That's what happens with new regs. Our initial impressions are there's nothing here we would be overly concerned about in terms of those objectives of the regulations."

Horner, whose Dutch driver Max Verstappen beat Mercedes' seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton to the title last year in a controversial final showdown, later told Sky Sports television he had "not paid a great deal of attention" to the Mercedes. "It's obviously a fairly different concept, but that's for the designer guys and aerodynamicists to get into," he added.

Verstappen said he was not worried that Mercedes, constructors' champions for the past eight years, might have gained an advantage.

"We can only focus on ourselves," he said. "Even if the cars look a bit different, there are so many unknown things that we need to learn about."

Russell, in his first season with Mercedes, put the debate in perspective. "It looks interesting I guess but it's not about how it looks, it's about how fast it goes."

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE PRESSE