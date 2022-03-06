Mazepin crestfallen after Haas end deal

LONDON • Russian driver Nikita Mazepin said he was "very disappointed" at being dropped by Formula One team Haas yesterday due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and hinted he might take action over "this unilateral step".

The 23-year-old had been looking forward to a second season - he failed to register a point in the 2021 campaign - but the American-owned team announced earlier in the day they had terminated his contract and that of Russian title sponsor Uralkali owing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

They added in a statement on their website: "As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict."

Uralkali, a group specialising in potash, has Mazepin's father, Dmitry, as its non-executive director. Haas dropped the Uralkali branding from their cars during the last day of pre-season testing in Barcelona last Friday and team principal Guenther Steiner had said at the time they were "financially OK" despite the decision to take a US$40 million (S$54.4 million) annual hit.

The team's latest move follows F1's announcement last Thursday that it had terminated the contract with the organisers of the Russian Grand Prix.

Mazepin said he had been prepared to abide by the governing body FIA's ruling last Tuesday that Russian drivers would have to compete under the FIA flag and in a "neutral capacity".

"I am very disappointed to hear that my F1 contract has been terminated," he said on Instagram.

"While I understand the difficulties, the ruling from the FIA plus my ongoing willingness to accept the conditions proposed in order to continue were completely ignored and no process was involved in this unilateral step.

"I will have more to say in the coming days."

Haas are expected to name reserve driver Pietro Fittipaldi of Brazil, the grandson of two-time F1 champion Emerson, as his replacement.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE