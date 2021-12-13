Max's miracle 'insane'

ABU DHABI • Red Bull's Max Verstappen yesterday won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and his first Formula One title with a last-lap overtake to deny championship rival Lewis Hamilton a record eighth crown in a race full of controversy.

Mercedes won the constructors' title for an unprecedented eighth straight year but Verstappen made sure it was not another double as he became the first Dutchman to land motor sport's biggest prize.

The season-ending race started and ended with an argument - tears of joy on one side and rage on the other.

Mercedes were furious with FIA race director Michael Masi as the drivers' title disappeared so close to the chequered flag.

The Silver Arrows lodged two safety-car related protests. One had to do with Verstappen pulling up alongside and edging ahead of Hamilton; the other with the resumption of racing.

Red Bull had said they needed a miracle to win as Briton Hamilton headed towards the title and a late safety car intervention four laps from the end following Nicholas Latifi's crash provided just that opportunity.

With one racing lap to the finish and Verstappen on fresher tyres, the Dutchman hunted down the 36-year-old and made the move.

"It's insane," said the 24-year-old Verstappen, who had started the day on pole and level on points with Hamilton, and whose hopes sank and rose as the stewards intervened.

"My goal when I was little was to be a Formula One driver.

"You dream of podiums and victories. But when they tell you that you are world champion, it's incredible."

Race control initially said the lapped cars, acting as a buffer between Hamilton and Verstappen would not be allowed to overtake, much to Red Bull's frustration.

ABU DHABI GRAND PRIX RESULTS 1 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1hr 30min 17.345sec * fastest lap

2 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes +2.256sec

3 Carlos Sainz (Esp) Ferrari +5.173sec

4 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) AlphaTauri +5.692sec

5 Pierre Gasly (Fra) AlphaTauri +6.531sec

6 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes +7.463sec

7 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren +59.200sec

8 Fernando Alonso (Esp) Alpine +1:01.708

9 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine +1:04.026

10 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari +1:06.057 DRIVERS' STANDINGS 1 Verstappen 395.5 pts 2 Hamilton 387.5 3 Bottas 226 CONSTRUCTORS' STANDINGS 1 Mercedes 613.5 pts 2 Red Bull 585.5 3 Ferrari 323.5

But they later decided to let them through, putting Verstappen right on Hamilton's tail for one final flat-out lap, with the Dutchman triumphant and denying Hamilton's bid to break out of a tie with Michael Schumacher.

"We needed a bit of luck and we got it," said team boss Christian Horner.

Verstappen ended the season with 10 wins to Hamilton's eight, having also led more laps and taken more poles and podiums.

His victory also suggests the arrival of a new world order.

Since bursting onto the scene to triumph at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix, becoming F1's youngest race winner at the age of 18, Verstappen has been tipped for greatness.

His pace and talent has long been evident, but it is his calmness under pressure and willingness to go toe-to-toe with Hamilton, one of the greatest racers of all time, even when things got hairy, that has marked out this season's rise to the top.

There were three collisions between the pair - at Monza, Silverstone and Jeddah - but not once, though, did the upstart take a step back or wilt under the pressure.

His father Jos, who raced in over a hundred grands prix between 1994 and 2003, and has been instrumental in his son's development, shared what Verstappen called a "special" moment in Abu Dhabi.

"I am very proud of him," said Jos. "Max was the driver this year and he deserved it."

"You just knew Max was not going to give it up," Horner added.

"He had come so far this year and then to see him close it out, become world champion - an amazing feeling."

Key moments from Abu Dhabi GP

Start and Lap 1: Lewis Hamilton starts second but leads into the first corner. Max Verstappen then makes a lunge into the Turn 6-7 chicane. Hamilton takes to the run-off and keeps the lead. Stewards determine no investigation is necessary.

Lap 12: "Rear tyres are really struggling," reports Verstappen. He pits on Lap 14, swops his soft tyres for the hard compound and rejoins in fifth 28 seconds behind Hamilton. Mercedes bring Hamilton in for the hard tyre on Lap 15 and he rejoins second.

Lap 16: Red Bull tell Sergio Perez they are switching him to Plan B on strategy, presumably keeping him out longer to slow Hamilton down. On Lap 18, Perez leads with Verstappen 8.2 seconds behind Hamilton in third.

Lap 20: Hamilton, on the fresher tyres, passes Perez but the Mexican uses the slipstream and DRS to drive back past. Hamilton passes him on Lap 21 but the Mexican's strategic driving closes the gap between the rivals to 1.9 seconds.

Lap 53: Williams driver Nicholas Latifi crashes at Turn 14. The safety car is deployed with five laps to go. Verstappen pits for the third time, puts on soft tyres.

Hamilton is now on worn hard tyres with Verstappen right on his tail on newer, grippy softs.

Final lap: Change of decision and lapped cars allowed to overtake safety car and released. Verstappen is behind Hamilton at the restart. The Dutchman lunges at Turn 5 and takes the lead before holding on to win.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS