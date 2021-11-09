Max's Mex push for first F1 title

MEXICO CITY • Red Bull's Max Verstappen took a huge stride towards his first Formula One title by winning the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday with a start that showed all his bravery, skill and aggression.

With four races remaining, the Dutch driver surged 19 points clear of Mercedes' seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Running three abreast on the long run down to the first corner, Verstappen displayed precision and nerves of steel as he braked late and took the two Mercedes cars around the outside to seize the lead.

"I knew the start was going to be really important and we went three wide towards turn one and it was all about who was going to brake the latest," said the 24-year-old, who started third on the grid.

"Basically, that made my race because after that I could just do my own pace and control it from there.

"There was not much they could do. They were already side by side and I just went three wide."

Verstappen now has nine wins for the season to Hamilton's five after taking the chequered flag a hefty 16.555sec clear of his closest rival, who was only 1.197sec ahead of home hero Sergio Perez.

The Red Bull driver still earned the first podium finish by a Mexican driver here, a moment that Perez called "very special" and "an unbelievable day".

The points haul left Red Bull just one point behind defending champions Mercedes in the constructors' standings.

They would have been equal had Valtteri Bottas not snatched the fastest lap from Verstappen right at the end, denying Red Bull the bonus point.

"Today's been a massive day, a fantastic drive by Max. The most important part was the start. He nailed the start," said team boss Christian Horner.

3 Max Verstappen is the first three-time winner in Mexico, having been tied before Sunday with four legendary names - Jim Clark, Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell and Lewis Hamilton.

F1 STANDINGS DRIVERS 1 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 312.5pts 2 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes 293.5 3 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes 185 4 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 165 CONSTRUCTORS 1 Mercedes 478.5pts 2 Red Bull 477.5 3 Ferrari 268.5 4 McLaren 255

"I thought Max had missed his braking because he was so late on the brakes at turn one but he made it stick and from there really controlled the race. It was a very straightforward race for him."

Despite the points gained, Verstappen refused to get carried away even though he will again be favoured at Interlagos, having won there at the last edition in 2019.

"There is a long way to go. It's of course looking good, but it can also turn around very quickly, I'm looking forward to Brazil (on Sunday)," he said. "I have also very good memories there."

Red Bull's continued ascendancy left Hamilton, 36, to admit their car was "far superior".

"Their car is far superior this weekend and there was nothing we could really do about it," said the Briton. "It shows how fast their car is when Sergio is that close behind me and able to follow that closely."

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff conceded it was a case of damage limitation in Mexico.

"Their pace was on another level," he said. "I don't think we could have won even if we'd stayed ahead at the first corner. They could have driven circles round us.

"It's worse than we had hoped but you have to take it on the chin... overall, it's a day to forget for us."

After Brazil, the season heads to the Middle East for the final three races.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS