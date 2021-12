Thirty-three winners came before him, including legends Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna, but newly crowned Formula One world champion Max Verstappen wants to leave his own legacy - by simply being himself.

Responding to The Straits Times in a virtual press conference a day after winning his first title, Red Bull driver Verstappen said: "I just want to be myself and remembered as someone who didn't change, as the real Max who's always straightforward and an honest person."