Max wants to make up for lost points

CASTELLET (France) • Max Verstappen is paying little attention to qualifying results after claiming pole position yesterday for the French Grand Prix, with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton alongside the Red Bull driver on the front row.

Valtteri Bottas in the other Mercedes starts on the second row with Verstappen's teammate Sergio Perez for company.

"So far it's been a really positive weekend, on a track where it's normally been a bit difficult for us," said Verstappen, who set a time of 1min 29.990sec, beating Hamilton by a mere 0.258sec.

"To get pole position feels really nice. It's a great day but no points are scored today. We have to finish it off tomorrow and try and get the 25 points we lost in Baku. The car felt good, so looking forward to it."

The Dutchman leads Hamilton (101) by four points in the drivers' championship ahead of the seventh race of the season at the Circuit Paul Ricard today.

Hamilton won from pole at the last two races staged at Le Castellet in 2018 and 2019, but Verstappen approached qualifying as the man to beat after dominating the final two practice sessions.

"It's been a really, really hard weekend. Mentally, and just trying to get the car into a happy place," said the Briton. "You wouldn't believe how many changes I've made since first practice. I've generally been unhappy in the car all weekend. Congratulations to Max, they've done an incredible job this weekend. They've got a new engine this weekend and they're quick on the straight.

"We've got a race on our hands, and we're loving the battle!"

Valtteri Bottas had been the faster Mercedes driver in all practice sessions but slipped behind his teammate in qualifying.

"We have seen it is going to be close with Red Bull," the Finn said.

"I can't be too happy being third, as it's been a strong weekend (for us) otherwise, but Red Bull have been fast."

FRENCH GP GRID

1ST ROW 1 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 2 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes 2ND ROW 3 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes 4 Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 3RD ROW 5 Carlos Sainz (Esp) Ferrari 6 Pierre Gasly (Fra) AlphaTauri 4TH ROW 7 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 8 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 5TH ROW 9 Fernando Alonso (Esp) Alpine 10 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 6TH ROW 11 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 12 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin

The qualifying session was interrupted by two red flags.

Japanese Yuki Tsunoda caused the first stoppage just three minutes in when he lost control of his AlphaTauri at the first corner and ended up in the barriers.

Mick Schumacher brought the red flags out for a second time in the dying seconds of the opening phase of qualifying, when the German spun off into the barriers.

The 22-year-old Haas driver, who was 14th when he crashed, nevertheless progressed out of qualifying's opening knockout phase for the first time in his career, even if he could not take part in the remainder of the session.

He will line up in 15th today.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

FRENCH GRAND PRIX

