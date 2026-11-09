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In The Driver’s Seat

Max Verstappen shines again at Sao Paulo GP, as Liam Lawson shows he’s a Kiwi who can fly

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Red Bull’s Max Verstappen spraying champagne on McLaren’s race winner Lando Norris after finishing second at the Sao Paulo Grand prix on Nov 8.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen spraying champagne on McLaren’s race winner Lando Norris after finishing second at the Sao Paulo Grand prix on Nov 8.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Tan Kim Han

and

David Tremayne

I am reliably informed that there is no truth in rumours after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix that next year the organisers may seek to make Max Verstappen start in reverse, or with only three wheels on his Red Bull.

But whatever fortune appears to throw at the four-time champion, when it comes to the glorious old-school track called Interlagos in a suburb of Sao Paulo, nothing seems capable of preventing him doing incredible things.

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In The Driver's Seat

Formula One

McLaren

Lando Norris

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.