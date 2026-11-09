In The Driver’s Seat
Max Verstappen shines again at Sao Paulo GP, as Liam Lawson shows he’s a Kiwi who can fly
I am reliably informed that there is no truth in rumours after the Sao Paulo Grand Prix that next year the organisers may seek to make Max Verstappen start in reverse, or with only three wheels on his Red Bull.
But whatever fortune appears to throw at the four-time champion, when it comes to the glorious old-school track called Interlagos in a suburb of Sao Paulo, nothing seems capable of preventing him doing incredible things.