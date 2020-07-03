Max upbeat but Leclerc far from it

SPIELBERG • Each driver was seated at least 2m away from his teammate, with both wearing masks while speaking to a screen.

That was part of Formula One's "new normal" during a virtual press conference yesterday, in line with the sport's strict protocols amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

All 10 teams were allocated a 20-minute slot each, as their drivers took turns to discuss the season's resumption this weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix with journalists in a separate room.

Times have changed and there will be no fans present. But the competitive nature of the sport still remains, with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen saying that "you want to perform in every race".

When asked if he missed racing, the Dutchman said: "Of course I missed it. I raced a lot on the simulator but it got a bit boring."

He expects his team to be in good shape in the first race, adding: "We are coming here with an engine upgrade so that is a good start. But we will see, we now have to get on the track and see where we are.

"Even if it is 22 races or eight races, you don't want to drop out and you want the best result.

"If you make a mistake now it is a lot more expensive, but our approach is no different. You want to perform every race."

The 22-year-old, who bullied his way past Ferrari rival Charles Leclerc to triumph in front of a mass of his "orange army" of fans last year, had said he is unfazed by the absence of spectators at the Red Bull Ring, a remote and compact circuit in the Styrian Alps.

"I am not thinking about a hat-trick," said Verstappen, who won the last two editions in Austria.

"The most important thing for me is to have a competitive car and to perform at my best.

"I don't expect an easy win - Mercedes will be very strong again and they are the ones to beat."

TIGHT BATTLE I am not thinking about a hat-trick. I don't expect an easy win - Mercedes will be very strong again and they are the ones to beat. MAX VERSTAPPEN Red Bull driver, saying he will not get his three-peat easily.

Red Bull will have an upgraded Honda engine package, developed since the coronavirus lockdown ended, to boost them at the contest where the 800m altitude can affect engine performance.

Mercedes will also have an updated package while Ferrari, struggling to match them in pre-season testing, announced on Tuesday that they are updating their cars for the third race in Hungary.

As such, Leclerc feels that Ferrari will "99 per cent" struggle more than last year.

He told reporters: "After the test (in Barcelona) we knew we are not at the level we wanted.

"Once we came back from the break we analysed the data, to understand the problems and find the solution. It will be a busy season for us, we have many question marks."

Sebastian Vettel, who is starting his final season with Ferrari, spoke about team orders.

The German said: "It is difficult to answer what will happen this year, we still do not know if we will be competitive or not. For sure if the situation should arise and it makes sense, both drivers are expected to help each other.

"Otherwise, I will not try to make life easier for Leclerc, I will not let him pass without fighting, we have already fought in the past and we will continue to do it."

Mercedes, meanwhile, are seeking an unprecedented seventh drivers' and constructors' double.

Valtteri Bottas summed up the 3hr 20min press conference with a fitting comment that suggested nothing is certain in these uncertain times.

The Mercedes driver said: "Right now it is difficult to say whether we will be the favourites or not. "I feel good, I'm ready and loaded. I can't say anything else. I think the opponents have come closer and it was seen in pre-season.

"Red Bull impressed at Barcelona and they will be really dangerous, as will Ferrari, who will be on the front line always. It will be a really great season."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE