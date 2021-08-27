Max ready to revive title bid in Belgium

BRUSSELS • Max Verstappen will be keen to put on a show for his army of orange-clad fans when he heads into Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix ready to strike back in his Formula One title battle with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

The Red Bull driver saw a 33-point lead over his rival turn into an eight-point deficit in just two races after a controversial race-ending collision with the Briton at Silverstone, and a ninth-placed finish due to an unfortunate first-corner tangle in Hungary.

A win around the sylvan sweeps of the 7km Spa-Francorchamps circuit is just what Verstappen, winner of five races to Hamilton's four this term, needs to get his championship challenge back on track with 12 rounds to go after F1 adjourned for its mid-season break.

It would also be a fitting way to celebrate Red Bull's 50th race with engine supplier Honda.

"I am of course excited to go back to Spa; it's my favourite track and it's really cool to drive with so many high-speed corners and elevation changes," said the 23-year-old, who has twice retired from the Belgian race and never finished higher than third.

"I'm also looking forward to seeing all the fans who will be coming to support us and it will be cool to see so much orange in the grandstands again as they couldn't be there last year. It is a good place to reset our championship fight."

The race, which is located just across the border from the Netherlands and is usually thronging with Dutch supporters, has always been something of a local race for Dutchman Verstappen, who was born in Belgium to a Belgian mother.

His supporters are expected to pack the stands again this weekend, with organisers capping capacity at 75,000 fans a day due to Covid-19 - a refreshing change to last year, when it was held behind closed doors.

The Belgian GP is the first of a "triple-header" of races taking place on consecutive weekends and while Verstappen will enjoy partisan support, Hamilton is chasing an elusive 100th grand prix win this weekend.

He has won four times in Belgium and Mercedes, who also now lead the overall team standings, are looking forward to the battle.

"We head to Spa-Francorchamps in a good position," said team boss Toto Wolff.

"We lead both championships and the W12 feels in a better place after the upgrades introduced at Silverstone and an encouraging showing in Hungary."

Also, two-time world champion Fernando Alonso will stay at the Alpine F1 team for the 2022 season, the team announced yesterday. The Spaniard will race alongside French teammate Esteban Ocon, who won his maiden grand prix in Hungary, for a second term following his new deal.

REUTERS

BELGIAN GRAND PRIX

Practice 1 (5.25pm) & 2 (8.55pm) - Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208