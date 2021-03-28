Max power for Red Bull in Bahrain

BAHRAIN • Max Verstappen and Red Bull delivered a clear message to the rest of Formula One in yesterday's qualifying session for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix by grabbing pole position.

The 23-year-old Dutchman, who was fastest in pre-season testing, showed that speed was no fluke as he made a clean sweep of practice before yet another dominant performance in the shoot-out.

He was joined by seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton on the front row for Mercedes, whose Silver Arrows teammate Valtteri Bottas was third-fastest followed by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

It is the first time in the V6 turbo hybrid era that began in 2014 that Mercedes, winners of the drivers' and constructors' championships for the past seven years, had not taken pole for the first race.

Verstappen, who has 10 race wins and is rated the main obstacle to Hamilton's quest for an eighth title this season, said: "We had a good week of testing. There are no guarantees but it's been great so far, really enjoyable to drive.

"With the wind conditions changing, it's not easy to change the set-up of the car but I'm really happy with pole position.

"My first lap in Q3 wasn't amazing but finally, the balance was there. You have to be careful not to overheat the rear tyres. The car has been steady on the short and long runs, we have a good car. We need a good, clean start."

Hamilton, who won 11 times last year as he romped to the drivers' championship for the fourth straight season, was circumspect about the challenge at the Sakhir circuit. The 36-year-old Briton said: "I gave it everything I had but unfortunately not good enough. It was the best I could do and I got everything I could from the car.

"We did a really good job from testing to come here. Everyone in the factory has done a fantastic job considering in testing we thought we would be further behind."

Faced with the pure speed of the Red Bull, Bottas put on a brave face and noted: "The practice this morning wasn't easy, I had a couple of issues with balance.

"It was a bit better this evening. We used two sets of soft tyres in Q2 so in Q3, I only had one set of tyres, so it wasn't easy to compete with Max and Lewis...

F1 BAHRAIN GRAND PRIX Race day: Singtel TV Ch114 & StarHub Ch208, 10pm BAHRAIN GP GRID 1ST ROW 1 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 2 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes 2ND ROW 3 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes 4 Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 3RD ROW 5 Pierre Gasly (Fra) AlphaTauri 6 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 4TH ROW 7 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 8 Carlos Sainz (Esp) Ferrari 5TH ROW 9 Fernando Alonso (Esp) Alpine 10 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin

"We have two cars in the mix at the front with Max, so we'll see."

Red Bull boss Christian Horner was understandably pleased at the results.

He told Sky Sports: "That's the real first test of the year. You can see it's nip and tuck. Max came back at the end on the softs.

"It's fantastic for us - that's our first pole since 2013 and Honda's for about 30 years.

"I think it's going to be very, very tight tomorrow. The whole team has worked hard over the winter and Honda have been fantastic.

"Mercedes, look at how they have turned up. Everyone was writing them off. It'll be massively hard for us to beat them but we'll be there."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE